Decision to lock gates at weekends welcomed

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has expressed relief following a decision by the Council to lock the gates at Baldrick steps on Friday and Saturday nights.

Cusack said: “I am very much relieved that after a long fought battle, that council officers have taken the decision to lock these gates on the steps leading from the Cregganburn Park at the weekends. The gates will be locked from dawn till dusk on Fridays and Saturdays commencing shortly. This is currently a temporary interim measure until a permanent solution can be reached.

“I appreciate that this may inconvenience some people, but we have to consider the wellbeing of the residents who have been constantly blighted by issues outside their front doors as well as the safety of those gathering in the area. Steps, drink and darkness are a lethal combination and hopefully this action may help prevent a serious accident or worse.

The area to the side is NIHE land and following problems with discarded bottles and cans Colr. Cusack said she was delighted that they have agreed to her request for a cleanup.

“All in all this is a great result and I would like to thank everyone involved for their help and support. I would especially like to thank the members of the Neighbourhood Safety Team, the residents for their patience and the Community Wardens for the hours of work they have put into dealing with this area. We understand that this may not go all the way to completely resolving the problems in the area but it’s a move in the right direction.”