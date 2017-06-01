Defendant returned for trial

A 61-years-old man charged with sexually touching a child last September, appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court yesterday for a Preliminary Enquiry.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons and in order to protect the identity of his victim, indicated he had no objection to the holding of a Preliminary Enquiry after the charge was put to him at Bishop Street courthouse yesterday.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) solicitor told the court that prosecutors believed the defendant had a prima facie case to answer.

The defendant indicated to the court that he had nothing to say in reply to the charges at this time, and he also confirmed that neither did he wish to call any witnesses or to tender any evidence at this stage in proceedings.

The defendant was returned for arraignment at the Crown Court in Derry on June 29.