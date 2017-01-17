Derek to paddle up the Shannon for charity

Derry canoeist Derek Lishman will paddle the River Shannon this spring in order to raise money for people suffering from diabetes.

The Foyle Paddler will be joined by fellow canoeing enthusiast and pal, Martin Gallagher, from Share Discovery Village in County Fermanagh.

The pair aim to navigate the majestic 400 kilometre waterway from Killaloe in County Clare, all the way up beyond the Shannon Pot and into the Erne system where they will eventually beach in Lisnaskea.

The adventurous duo reckon the trip will take over two weeks during which they will be stopping off at various moorings in order to raise funds and awareness for Diabetes UK.

“We are going to paddle the longest river in Ireland, the River Shannon, which is a distance of around 400 kilometres and we are doing this to help raise awareness for people with diabetes and the mental and physical problems that can come with it,” the pair announced.

Fermanagh-native Martin said that as a diabetic he wanted to raise awareness knowing how easily complications due to bad management or denial of having the condition can occur.

Foyle Paddlers are currently raising funds for the sponsored Shannon journey, which will take place from March 12.

“We are undertaking this challenge to get people to help raise awareness and hopefully make a positive difference in the way people can help and deal with their diabetes,” the duo explained.

“We will be leaving from Killaloe in County Clare and paddling to Belleek in County Donegal then finishing at Smith’s strand at the Share Discovery Village, Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh.

“We are hoping to do this within 15 days taking time to stop off at different towns and chat to people and to promote Paddle for Diabetes,” they added.

Derek and Martin have set up a Paddle for Diabetes fundraising page on Facebook for anyone wishing to get in touch or help out in the challenge.

Find out more by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/Paddle4Diabetes/

Diabetes causes a person’s blood sugar level to become too high.

Type 1 causes the immune system to destroy cells that produce insulin; type 2 causes the body not to produce enough insulin. Type 2 diabetes is far more common.

In the United Kingdom, around 90 per cent of all adults with diabetes have type 2.

During pregnancy, some women also have such high levels of blood glucose that their body is unable to produce enough insulin to absorb it all.