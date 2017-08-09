Derry accent voted SEXIEST in Ireland

The Derry accent is officially the sexiest accent in Ireland according to website lovin.ie.

The news and entertainment site asked its 169,000 Twitter followers to vote for the accent they think the sexiest in Ireland and Derry took the top spot.

"Pull up a chair and just listen to them regale you with their entertaining tales in their softly-spoken lilt," wrote Lovin.ie journalist, James Fenton.

The site used a YouTube video of Derry born singer, Nadine Coyle, to convey just wonderful the Derry accent is.

