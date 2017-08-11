‘Derry After Brexit’ at Gasyard today

The Breaking Down Brexit Campaign in Derry is today hosting an event in the Drum in the Gasyard Centre as part of the Feile celebrations.

There are a number of speakers lined up for the public event, which gets under way at 2.30pm.

These include Martina Anderson MEP, Jim Roddy, City Centre Manager and Terry Wright who is involved in the New Gate Fringe Festival taking place over August.

Michael Gallagher, who is the spokesperson on Brexit for Derry City and Strabane District Council, and Emma McGinley a young person working in the hospitality sector in the city, will also be taking part.

The event will be examining possible impacts of Brexit and how different people and sectors in the North West will be impacted should it be through a reduction of Human Rights, changes to labour law, restrictions on cross border trade, young people’s ability to move freely throughout the EU for educational and employment purposes or farmers receiving farm subsidies.

The conference will also explore alternatives to Brexit and have a discussion on how Brexit can be reduced through EU intervention and the Irish government’s role in advocating for the north through special designated status.

Britain earlier this year triggered Article 50, formally telling the European Union of its intention to leave.

Breaking Down Brexit has warned that the departure from the EU will have massive implications across all sectors in the years ahead.

The group has previously taken part in demonstrations at Stormont and relayed its concerns directly during meetings with MEPs in Brussels and representatives from the Irish government.