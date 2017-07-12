Derry and Donegal council bosses hosted by SF MEP Martina Anderson for Brexit talks in Brussels

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson has vowed that her party will continue to engage closely with council chiefs in Derry and Donegal over the potentially damaging effects of Brexit on the entire North West region.

She made the promise after hosting the Chief Executive of Derry and Strabane District Council, John Kelpie, and the Chief Executive of Donegal Council Council, Seamus Neely, in Brussels this week.

“There is no doubt that the Tory Brexit agenda is disastrous for Ireland and that its impact will be particularly felt in border areas,” she said.

“There is clear concern over Brexit, particularly in areas such as Derry and Donegal. I updated the chief executives on the work of the Sinn Féin team in Europe in highlighting the impact of Brexit on Ireland and on building support for the north to secure designated special status within the EU,” she added.

The Derry-based MEP promised that Sinn Féin would continue to lobby for special status for the North in a post-Brexit world in order to soften its effects.

“We will continue to engage with the chief executives of both councils as we continue to work to secure special status within the EU for the north,” said Ms. Anderson.

Earlier this year Mr. Kelpie suggested the implementation of a cross-border free trade zone in the North West could help mitigate Brexit.

Both councils also recently commissioned a report examining Brexit’s “challenges and opportunities”.