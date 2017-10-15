Derry and Donegal warned of potential loss of life, flooding, power cuts and bridge closures as disintegrating hurricane, Ophelia, approaches Ireland

Meteorologists have warned someone could be killed when the former hurricane, Ophelia, makes landfall and disintegrates over Ireland tomorrow.

Both Met Éireann and the Met Office have advised Derry and Donegal to batten down the hatches on Monday as power cuts, flooding and structural damage are expected when the eye of the tropical storm makes its way up the west coast.

The Met Office has warned "a spell of very windy weather" will result in "longer journey times and cancellations" with road, rail, air and ferry services likely to be affected and some bridges also likely to be closed.

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, the Met Office has declared.

And, flying debris is also likely, such as tiles blown from roofs, as well as large waves around coastal districts with beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

This will lead to the potential for injuries and danger to life.

The Chief Forecaster at the Met Office stated: "Ex-Ophelia will cross northern parts of Ireland during Monday afternoon and evening bringing some very strong winds to Northern Ireland.

"Gusts of 55-65 mph are likely across Northern Ireland with 70-80 mph gusts in the far southeast.

"A smaller area of very gusty winds is then likely to run across Northern Ireland from the west with 65-75 mph gusts possible for a short period of time in any one location.

"Both of these areas of very strong winds may well occur during a busy traveling period.