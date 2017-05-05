Derry band ‘Susie Blue’ set to play Glastonbury

Foreglen singer and songwriter Susan Donaghy says she still can’t believe the band she plays in will perform at one of the world’s most famous music festivals this summer.

Susan is a member of the Derry band, Susie Blue, and on June 22 they’ll be playing at Glastonbury.

The band had played a gig at a pub in London called The Bread and Roses back on March 18.

Their performance went down so well the pub asked if they’d play on their stage at Glastonbury.

“I still can’t believe it’s happening.

“I’m still trying to process it,” she said.

Susan said she had to call the band’s manager to check if it was actually real. Susan said the band hopes to gain new fans through their exposure at Glastonbury.

“I hope that we’ll get more people listening to what we’re putting out,” said Susan. “I love to perform, more than anything so it’s amazing.”

Next to their gig supporting Glen Hansard, Susan said this is one of the highlights for the band.

The first Glastonbury Festival was in 1970 on the day after Jimi Hendrix died. Over the years some of the biggest names in the music industry have played there, including U2, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Diamond and Stevie Wonder.

Susie Blue - which includes members Caolan Moore, Feargus Murphy and Tom Carlin - are holding a fundraiser on May 27th in Sandinos in Derry to raise funds for the trip. They’ll also be playing at Stendhal Festival in Limavady in August.

For more check out the Susie-Blue Facebook page.