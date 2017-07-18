Derry basks in glorious 25°C heat

Today is one of the warmest days of 2017 in Derry.

The temperature is predicted to reach a high of 25°C in the mid-afternoon.

The 2017 Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup benefited from the warm weather when hundreds of young people from all over the world gathered in Guildhall Square for the official launch of the annual soccer tournament.

The Ultra Violet (U.V.) index is supposed to reach seven at tea time which means exposed and unprotected skin could be prone to serious sunburn.

The outlook for the rest of the evening is sunny and clear blue skies.

However, the weather will change on Wednesday with temperatures expected to reach no higher than 20°C and heavy rain is forecast in the evening.