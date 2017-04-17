Derry Bateman production to tour Ireland

The Playhouse Theatre’s acclaimed production, Bag For Life by Colin Bateman, is just embarking on an 11 venue, all-Ireland tour.

After its premiere last year in Derry, tense thriller Bag For Life was described as an tour de force.

‘Bag for Life’ is the second play from renowned Northern Irish writer Colin Bateman.

In Colin’s career he has written 36 novels as well as writing TV show Murphy’s Law and BBC NI’s Scup.

He has also recently garnered great acclaim for his screenplay ‘The Journey’ which explored the political relationship between Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness.

Bay for Life asks whether forgiveness can overcome the lust for revenge in 21st century Northern Ireland.

Niall Mc Caughan, Chief Executive said: “We are very excited about taking this exceptional piece of theatre on national tour, particularly after it received critical acclaim.

“It’s a credit to the writer, Colin Bateman, the actress Julie Addy, as well as Kieran Griffiths the Director and Producer and his team.

“Our city had been known in the past for its touring quality theatre, particularly with the like of Field Day Theatre Company (Playhouse Patron); it’s important that the likes of The Playhouse and many of our other leading arts organisations in the city, takes its product to the national and international stage.

“It’s a real privilege and responsibility taking theatre outside of the city and reaffirming that Derry is, and continues to be, a City of Culture.”

Kieran Griffiths, Playhouse Producer said: “The reaction from our audiences when we premiered this production was overwhelming.

“I think it’s a very exciting play. There is a tempo and pace to it. From its initial outing a lot of people are still talking about it and asking themselves questions. Many stayed to discuss the narrative of the production afterwards and were pleased with how the subject matter was dealt with. I am looking forward to see how it is received from venues across Ireland.”

Speaking about his play. Colin Bateman said: “There is a lot of different aspects to it. It is quite a dark piece but it’s also very funny. It’s a thriller but it will also make you think. You’ll come out asking questions about how you would deal in certain situations.”

Bog For Life is visiting Sligo, Monaghan, Bangor, Waterford, Lisburn, Armagh, Galway, Letterkenny, Newry, Downpatrick, Strabane, Ballybofey and Derry.

For more information check contact info@derryplayhouse.co.uk.

The tour is supported by The Arts Council of N.Ireland/ An Chomhairle Ealaion North South Touring Fund.

Bag for Life was initially funded earlier in 2016 by the Arts Council of N.Ireland and Derry City and Strabane District Council through the Legacy Fund.