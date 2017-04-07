DERRY CITY: Candy Stripes brushed aside by rampant Cork

Cork City 3, Derry City 0

In-form Cork City showed why they are favourites for the Premier Division title, as they easily brushed aside a disappointing Derry City.

The victory was the Leesiders' eighth win in a row as they continue to set the pace at the early stages of the season.

For Derry they will be bitterly disappointed as they only tested Cork keeper Mark McNulty once throughout the 90 minutes.

A sun soaked Turners Cross was packed and both sets of supporters rose to their feet on five minutes and applauded in memory of the late Derry captain Ryan McBride.

John Caulfield, had the luxury of naming the same side for the third game in a row, as his team went in search of their eigth league success in a row.

The visitors made two changes to the side with Mikhail Kennedy, getting his first start for his home town club replaced Rory Patterson, while Harry Monaghan filled in for the injury Barry McNamee.

In-form Sean Maguire had a great chance on 11 minutes as he skipped away from Conor McDermott and Aaron Barry inside the box, but Gerard Doherty raced off his line to deny the league's topscorer.

Moments later the 'Candy Stripes' went close as Nicky Low's 25 yard strike was straight at Cork keeper Mark McNulty.

On 23 minutes a clever flick by Kennedy released Nathan Boyle down the right hand side of the box, but the striker's drive was saved by McNulty.

Doherty made another top draw save just before the half-hour mark as Kevin O'Connor's 25 yard free-kick was superbly tipped over by the Derry net-minder.

The deadlock was broken on 37 minutes as Stephen Dooley showed super skill to get skip away from Lukas Schubert down the left, before his centre found Garry Buckley and the midfielder fired home his second goal in as many games.

Kenny Shiels' switched things around at the break with his side reverting to a 4-4-1-1 formation with Harry Monaghan dropping into right-back with Schubert moving into his more tradtional right wing role.

Although Derry started a lot brighter they did concede a second goal on 56 minutes as Gearoid Morrissey's tremendous pass caught out Dean Jarvis to find Sheppard and the wing man made no mistake from 16 yards, slotting the ball past an out-rushing Doherty.

Cork all but ended the game as a contest as they netted a third goal, following some terrible defending, as Derry had numerous occasions to clear the lines properly.

Conor McDermott's clearance cannoned back off Nicky Low and the ball fell perfectly to Maguire, who gleefully blasted home past Doherty, to make it eight goals in as many games.

Cork were inches away from adding a fourth with O'Connor's 25 yard free-kick was kept out by a fully stretched Doherty.

In the closing stages Cork substitute Conor Ellis went close as his drive was saved by the over worked Derry net-minder.

Right at the death, McNulty had to a make stunning save to tip Aaron McEneff's long range strike onto the bar.

Cork City: McNulty, McCormack, Bennett, Delaney, O'Connor; Dooley (Griffin 90), Morrissey (Ellis 80), Keohane, Sheppard (Beattie 76); Buckley, Maguire.

Derry City: Doherty, Schubert (Timlin 60), McDermott, Barry, Jarvis; McEneff; Monaghan, Low; Kennedy, Boyle (Timlin 60), Curtis.

Referee: Mr Robert Harvey (Dublin).