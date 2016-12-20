Derry couple narrowly avoid Berlin terrorist attack

A Derry man and his girlfriend visited a Christmas market in Berlin less than two hours before terrorists drove a lorry into a crowd, killing at least 12 people.

Mickey McCrossan and girlfriend Eimear Callan, who were in Berlin for some last minute Christmas shopping, had visited Breitscheidplatz on Monday evening.

The Derry couple were left shocked when, less than two hours later, they heard that at least 12 people had been killed when terrorists smashed a lorry into a crowd at the same location.

“Thankfully Eimear and I were at another Christmas market at the time of the attack but earlier that day we were much closer to where the tragedy took place,” said Mickey.

“We’d literally just stopped two hours before for a beer and a mulled wine not far where the attack took place.”

Mickey added: “The place has just been swamped with police and it’s very clear the mood of locals and tourists has just dipped - I think it’s a case of just being very careful now.”

Police in Germany have confirmed that they are treating the incident as “a presumed terrorist attack”.

At least 12 people were killed when the lorry was driven into a crowd of people at a Christmas market on Monday at 8.15pm (7.15pm GMT).

A further 48 people have been taken to hospital with injuries, some of them serious.

One eyewitness said the lorry drove into the market at speed, crushing visitors.

Police stand beside the damaged truck in Berlin.

A suspect was arrested two kilometres away from the scene.