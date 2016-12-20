Derry customers raise over £5k for cancer sufferers with ‘Supermarket Sweep’ style ‘Trolly Dash’

Customers at the Derry Lidl store on the Buncrana Road helped raise over £5,000 for a children’s cancer charity with a ‘Supermarket Sweep’ style ‘Christmas Trolly Dash’.

Every Lidl store in the North offered one raffle winner the chance to grab as many Christmas goodies as possible in the two minutes available.

Darren Morrin, who was the winner in the Derry store, managed to grab himself £191 worth of Christmas shopping for free.

Fiona McCann, CLIC Sargent fundraising manager, said: “This is the second year Lidl Northern Ireland has held the Christmas Trolley Dash to raise vital funds for CLIC Sargent just before Christmas.

“This £69,368 raised will go towards the services provided, such as the provision of social workers for children and young people with cancer and also maintenance of home from home accommodation for their families. “Fortunately, we can provide these services thanks to the generosity of Lidl customers.”

Sinead Flynn, from the Lidl CSR (corporate social responsibility) team, said: “Funds raised from this year’s Trolley Dash are the result of combined efforts from both Lidl Northern Ireland staff and our customers. In just three weeks, £69,368 was raised, completely exceeding our expectations. We’d like to thank everybody that got involved and purchased a ‘Trolley Dash’ ticket for such a worthy cause.”

Tickets were on sale in stores from November 14, until December 4, at the checkouts of all stores for only £1. One hundred per cent of proceeds from the sale of tickets went to CLIC Sargent,and contributed to £5,679 raised in County Derry alone.