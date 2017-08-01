Derry cyber-security firm recognised for protecting files stored on vulnerable shared servers

A Derry-based cyber security firm that specialises in preventing people’s files being stolen when stored on shared third party networks and servers - referred to by people selling services in the electronic communications sector as ‘The Cloud’ - has been nominated for two prestigious awards.

Data and images shared on third party servers like Google’s (Drive) and Apple’s (iCloud) are notoriously vulnerable to cyber-criminals as was discovered by several Hollywood celebrities when their personal photos were hacked from the latter’s storage facility in 2014.

But Metacompliance, run by Derry man, Robert O’Brien, helps prevent these kinds of security breaches and now the local firm’s been recognised by its peers through the Computing Cloud Excellence Awards.

Metacompliance has been nominated for a ‘Cloud Security Product of the Year’ award for its MetaPhish solution, while it’s also in the running for an award for ‘Best Overall Use of Cloud’.

Its MetaPhish product essentially replicates malign ‘phishing’ software, which is normally emailed indiscriminately by hackers to organisations and individuals in a bid to exploit their systems and data.

The new Metacompliance product mimics this effect and is designed to be used as an educational awareness-raising tool by companies.

Mr. O’Brien said: “We are delighted to be nominated for two awards at the Cloud Excellence awards.

“As a company, we have moved with the times and cloud has been a huge part of this.

“This cloud functionality means we can have a best in class suite of products that can be hosted on cloud, and easily enables organisations to become cyber aware and compliant under one roof.

“These award nominations are a recognition of us as a company at the forefront of cloud security.”

Mr. O’Brien said the nominations come on the back of a spectacular year for the company that have seen it ramp up its operation quickly. The firm recently opened an office in North America to scale operations there, while opening a Dublin office to further support its European operations. Mr. O’Brien said the growth comes after the firm won new business across many different markets including accountancy, advertising, government, automotive, non-profit, technology, construction, education, financial, healthcare, insurance, legal and more. The winners will be revealed at an award ceremony London on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.