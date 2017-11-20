Derry device ‘an elaborate hoax’

A device which sparked the evacuation of residents in Derry overnight has been declared an elaborate hoax.

The device was discovered beside flats in the Carnhill area of the city on Sunday evening.

Confirming that the security alert has now ended, PSNI Inspector Mullan said:

“Last night police attended the scene and a number of homes had to be evacuated.

“Cordons were put in place and ATO were tasked to the scene. An object was located which was declared an elaborate hoax and has been taken away for further examination.

“I want to thank local people and the wider community for their patience and understanding throughout the operation, which was necessary to ensure the safety of local residents, and those travelling in and around the area.

“I would appeal for anyone with information about this incident, or who saw any unusual activity in the area to contact police on the non-emergency 101, quoting reference 1221 of 19/11/17. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

Sinn Féin Councillor for the Greater Shantallow area Sandra Duffy has said those responsible for the incident were “at war with the people of Derry”.

She said: “There is no rationale or justification for such actions in our city and the sooner those behind this incident and others in recent weeks realise that the better.

“Those responsible for this pipe bomb are at war with the local community and are attempting to drag us back to the past but they will not succeed.”

Colr. Duffy added: “Whoever was behind this attack needs to realise that they do not have the support of the local community and they should stop these pointless actions immediately.”