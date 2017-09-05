Search

Derry Diocese clerical changes confirmed

Bishop of Derry Dr Donal McKeown.
Bishop of Derry Dr Donal McKeown has announced the following appointments for priests, which will be effective from this Friday, September 8, 2017:

Fr Christopher McDermott, CC Templemore (St Eugene’s), to be CC Drumragh and part-time further studies;

Fr Thomas Canning, CC Three Patrons, to be CC Sion Mills and CC Mourne, residing at Sion Mills;

Fr Kevin Mulhern, on loan from the Society of African Missions, to be CC Three Patrons;

Fr Malachy Gallagher, newly ordained, to be CC Glendermott and Strathfoyle;

Fr Peter Madden, PP Ballinascreen, to be, in addition, Vicar Forane for County Derry Deanery;

Fr Kevin J McElhennon, PP Cappagh, to be, in addition, Vicar Forane for Tyrone Deanery;

Fr Michael Doherty, PP Mourne, to be, in addition, PP Sion Mills;

Fr Charles Keaney, returning from sabbatical study leave, to be PP Granaghan;

Fr Eugene Hasson, CC Drumragh, to be PP Drumragh;

Fr Kieran O’Doherty, PP Granaghan, to be Priest-in-Residence Maghera.

In addition, Bishop McKeown announced the following:

Mgr Joseph Donnelly, PP Drumragh, to retire;

Fr Peter McLaughlin, PP Sion Mills, to retire.