Derry Diocese clerical changes confirmed

Bishop of Derry Dr Donal McKeown has announced the following appointments for priests, which will be effective from this Friday, September 8, 2017:

Fr Christopher McDermott, CC Templemore (St Eugene’s), to be CC Drumragh and part-time further studies;

Fr Thomas Canning, CC Three Patrons, to be CC Sion Mills and CC Mourne, residing at Sion Mills;

Fr Kevin Mulhern, on loan from the Society of African Missions, to be CC Three Patrons;

Fr Malachy Gallagher, newly ordained, to be CC Glendermott and Strathfoyle;

Fr Peter Madden, PP Ballinascreen, to be, in addition, Vicar Forane for County Derry Deanery;

Fr Kevin J McElhennon, PP Cappagh, to be, in addition, Vicar Forane for Tyrone Deanery;

Fr Michael Doherty, PP Mourne, to be, in addition, PP Sion Mills;

Fr Charles Keaney, returning from sabbatical study leave, to be PP Granaghan;

Fr Eugene Hasson, CC Drumragh, to be PP Drumragh;

Fr Kieran O’Doherty, PP Granaghan, to be Priest-in-Residence Maghera.

In addition, Bishop McKeown announced the following:

Mgr Joseph Donnelly, PP Drumragh, to retire;

Fr Peter McLaughlin, PP Sion Mills, to retire.