Derry Diocese clerical changes confirmed

Bishop of Derry Dr Donal McKeown has announced the following appointments for priests, which will be effective from this Friday, September 8, 2017:
Fr Christopher McDermott, CC Templemore (St Eugene’s), to be CC Drumragh and part-time further studies;
Fr Thomas Canning, CC Three Patrons, to be CC Sion Mills and CC Mourne, residing at Sion Mills;
Fr Kevin Mulhern, on loan from the Society of African Missions, to be CC Three Patrons;
Fr Malachy Gallagher, newly ordained, to be CC Glendermott and Strathfoyle;
Fr Peter Madden, PP Ballinascreen, to be, in addition, Vicar Forane for County Derry Deanery;
Fr Kevin J McElhennon, PP Cappagh, to be, in addition, Vicar Forane for Tyrone Deanery;
Fr Michael Doherty, PP Mourne, to be, in addition, PP Sion Mills;
Fr Charles Keaney, returning from sabbatical study leave, to be PP Granaghan;
Fr Eugene Hasson, CC Drumragh, to be PP Drumragh;
Fr Kieran O’Doherty, PP Granaghan, to be Priest-in-Residence Maghera.
In addition, Bishop McKeown announced the following:
Mgr Joseph Donnelly, PP Drumragh, to retire;
Fr Peter McLaughlin, PP Sion Mills, to retire.
