Derry ‘e-juice’ company first in North to meet European Union ‘vaping’ standards

A Derry company that exports ‘e-juice’ - a mixture of vaporised chemicals and nicotine for use in electronic cigarettes - to 15 countries from its factory on the Buncrana Road has become the only company in the North to meet new European Union tobacco health and safety requirments.

Superior E-Liquid was formed in February 2016 by local entrepreneur Stephen Ryan, and now, little over a year later, is one of Europe’s fastest growing ‘vaping’ companies.

Mr. Ryan and his staff have been celebrating after ‘Superior’ achieved government compliance for the UK market under the European Union’s Tobacco Products Directive (TPD).

This means the company is now registered with government agencies responsible for compliance testing, relating to both branded and ‘own label’ products, to ensure that they are fully compliant with new and existing EU regulations.

TPD is set to have a massive impact on the growth of the European e-cigarette industry and applies to all of the EU’s 28 member countries who must now enact the directive within local law.

Mr. Ryan welcomed the new UK laws which came into effect last Saturday, May 20, and claimed TPD compliance would have a major impact on Superior E-Liquid and on the industry at large.

“When setting up Superior E-Liquid, we were very aware that these regulations were coming down the track,” explained Mr. Ryan, “so from day one, our key focus has been to achieve the all-important TPD compliance that will help us to grow and develop our business throughout the UK, Ireland and beyond.

“We have invested a huge amount of money in bringing Superior and its products to this point but we are confident that our TPD strategy will prove to be the right one and open new doors for the company.

“With the new laws being introduced across Britain, there is naturally a lot of confusion in the industry at the moment so it is vitally important that retailers who sell vaping products can now purchase from compliant companies such as Superior E-Liquid, safe in the knowledge that their products are designed, developed and created to exacting technical standards and have undergone full TPD analysis to ensure that they are fully compliant with EU regulations,” added Stephen.

The new laws include restrictions in e-liquid bottle and tank sizes, strict regulations on nicotine strength,, and new packaging and labelling requirements.