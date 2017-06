A Derry family is "distraught" after thieves stole their pet dog on Thursday.

The puppy is a chihuahua called 'Pixie' and was a birthday present to one of the family members.

"'Pixie' is a light brown colour and was wearing a red coloured collar that has a bone on it. She is aged four and a half months and is chihuahua breed," said the PSNI. "Her owners are distraught.

"If anyone sees 'Pixie' and knows of her whereabouts please contact 101 quoting reference number 896 of 01/06/17."