Derry filmmaker to focus on city’s addiction issues

A local filmmaker plans to shine a spotlight on addiction issues in the city after receiving funding from the Housing Executive.

Gavin Patton purchased equipment to edit film clips with his £1,000 grant from the Social Housing Enterprise (SHE) programme.

He said: “This equipment has speeded up the film making process and will make a huge difference to me. As I work on a voluntary basis, I could never have afforded to buy these items myself.”

Gavin, who experienced alcohol addiction himself, works on a voluntary basis and has already been praised for previous projects.

“One of my films, Derry Detox, has been viewed nearly 50,000 times on YouTube and received critical acclaim. I would like to make more films about people who have addictions and highlight the need for a detox centre in the city.

“The funding from the Housing Executive’s Social Enterprise fund will help me to grow my social enterprise and in turn, record more films.”

The Housing Executive has invested nearly £1m. - creating 37 new jobs and supporting a further 24 existing posts - in communities via the SHE programme.