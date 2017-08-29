Derry firm secures £340,000

The firm behind Derry’s new Quiet Man Whiskey Distillery and Visitor Centre has been awarded over £300,000 support to develop into the Russian market.

Niche Drinks (Ltd.) is one of four Northern Ireland food and drink companies which have been assisted by Invest N. Ireland to win new business in international markets.

Niche Drinks, B Free, CocoMojo and Rooney Fish have secured orders to supply their products in China, the United Arab Emirates and Europe.

Robin Young, Finance Director and Company Secretary of Niche Drinks, which was awarded assistance totalling £340,000, said: “We are very happy with our success to date. Our long term growth plans are progressing well and we continue to focus on building our export sales, particularly in the U.S and Europe markets. We recently secured our first Russian orders for our Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and both Causeway Coast and Shannons Irish Cream Liqueurs as a result of a visit to Russia at the beginning of this year and we continue to build distribution in the market there.”

Congratulating the companies, Alison Gowdy, Invest NI’s Director of Trade said: “This is a fantastic result for Northern Ireland’s biggest manufacturing industry and showcases the increasing appetite around the world for Northern Ireland food and drink. We are delighted that our businesses are becoming ever more visible and ambitious in taking their products to growing world markets with Northern Ireland food and drink exports valued at £1.2billion in the last 12 months.”

The four companies benefited from a range of Invest NI support including food business development guidance, trade advice and participation at Invest NI trade missions and exhibitions to profile their products globally.

Alison said: “Invest NI’s long-standing strategic focus is to assist companies to win business abroad. We have an expanding global network of offices designed to support Northern Ireland businesses which are keen to explore new opportunities. That, coupled with the provision of in-market expertise and resources, will help drive the local food and drink industry towards further global growth. I would strongly urge businesses here to keep exploring the opportunities available and to seek Invest NI’s help in tapping into new export markets.”

Niche Drinks is currently constructing The Quiet Man Distillery and Visitor Centre at Ebrington Square. The major new attraction is set to open in 2018.