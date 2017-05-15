Derry firm to double its workforce

A Derry based manufacturing plant has announced a number of new jobs and a major investment this morning.

Campsie based Global Equipment Spares Limited (GES) is more than doubling its workforce over the next three years as part of a strategy to grow its export sales six-fold.

With support from Invest Northern Ireland GES, the company is investing £1.9million to upgrade its facility, purchase new machinery and create 61 new jobs across a range of roles.

Announcing the investment, Invest NI’s Executive Director of Business & Sector Development, Jeremy Fitch said: “Invest NI’s offer of £396,000 is enabling GES to undertake growth development plans aimed at positioning the business so that it can manufacture and export more components, particularly into North America.”

