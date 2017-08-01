Derry Foodbank in appeal for donations

A Derry foodbank has spoken of the need for more donations “to fight hunger” as demand rises over the summer.

Foyle Foodbank said with children not getting school meals, many families were struggling to gather enough money to purchase the extra food needed during summer.

“Children from low income families no longer receive free school meals and families need to look elsewhere to replace those meals,” a spokesperson said, adding that the summer typically saw a drop in donations. “So now is the time to take action and fight hunger in our city by getting involved in collecting food in your workplace, community centre, church, business or even in your own family.”

John McMonagle from the Foodbank said: “We have specially prepared collection boxes and posters to enable a Food Drive Collection point to be easily set up in your premises and once full, volunteers from the Foodbank will come and collect the donations before processing it and getting it to those in need. All that we ask you to do is encourage people to donate nonperishable food items listed on the poster and it doesn’t matter how small your Food Drive is. The items most in demand in the Foodbank include tinned meat, fish and vegetables.”

Donations can also be dropped off at the Foyle Foodbank in Springtown every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11am to 2pm. Anyone who can support the Foodbank’s ‘Hunger Doesn’t Take a Holiday’ food drive can contact them on 07716129788.