Derry footballer Shane Duffy subjected to horrific online abuse

Derry man and Brighton and Hove Albion footballer, Shane Duffy, was subjected to horrific online abuse after he scored the winning goal against former side, Blackburn Rovers, on Tuesday.

One individual went so far as to send an offensive message to Duffy’s father, Brian Duffy, saying “hope your son dies”.

The 24 year-old defender left Blackburn for Brighton in a transfer deal worth £4m in the summer.

Brighton won Tuesday’s game at Ewood Park 3-2 and Duffy’s goal turned out to be the difference between the two sides.

The Republic of Ireland international celebrated scoring the goal against his former team.

As a result of the celebration some Blackburn Rovers fans took to social media to attack Duffy.

A message sent to Shane Duffy's father, Brian Duffy, after his son scored the winning goal for Brighton and Hove Albion against former team, Blackburn Rovers.

Some Blackburn fans described Duffy as a “scumbag” for celebrating the goal and others said they “hated” him.

The language used to abuse Duffy by some individuals was so offensive that the ‘Journal’ simply cannot repeat it.

Interestingly, other Blackburn fans wished Duffy well and thanked him for his time at Ewood Park.

“Well played tonight Shane, you had many a good game for us too. Good luck to you and BHAFC for season,” said one Blackburn Rovers fan.