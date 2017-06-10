Derry girl, Nell McCafferty, in kibbutz in Israel as Six-Day War breaks out: June 1967

Derry girl in Israel

There is still no news of the 23-year-old Derry school-teacher, Nell McCafferty, who was working in a kibbutz in Israel when fighting broke out.

Her parents, who live at Beechwood Street, had a letter from her last week, but have not heard from her since.

Mrs. McCafferty said yesterday - “We have phoned her sister in London and asked her to contact the Israeli Embassy.”

With Nell in Israel is Donemana girl Ann Donnell.

The Columban Novena

The annual Novena in honour of St. Columba, Patron Saint of Derry, is taking place this week in St. Columba’s Church, Long tower, and will conclude this evening with devotions at 7.30 p.m.

There are special devotions for school-children at 3.15 p.m. There will be evening Mass in the church to-day at 8.30 p.m. when the vernacular parts of the Mass will be in Gaelic. The church grounds and surrounding streets have been decorated for the Feast.

The Columban celebrations will conclude on Sunday, when there will be Solemn Mass at noon. After Mass there will be Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, ending with a Holy hour at half-five.

Top level talks on Derry problems urged

A call for talks between the executives of the Nationalist and Unionist Parties in Derry on their “mutual problems and antagonisms” was made at the annual meeting of the Derry branch of the Nationalist Party.

In his annual report, the secretary, Mr. Colm Duffy, said they could not solve their many problems within the small confines of the present city and they could not begin to tackle them without community effort.

“I therefore suggest that it would be to the advantage of the community if detailed talks could take place between the two party executives on our mutual problems and antagonisms,” he said.

“If we are to have a bigger Derry we must be prepared to think big.”