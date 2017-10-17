Derry greenway to get 5 bike repair stations

Five new bike repair stations and five map dispensers are to be installed around the Derry cyclepath network for cyclists who find themselves lost or suffering from punctures or mechanical failures.

Derry City and Strabane District Council will maintain four of the repair points with the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum (BBHF) maintaining the fifth in the Long Tower Youth Club.

Members of the council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee heard the regular maintenance of the four repair units will cost less than £100 per year per unit.

Councillors agreed to the adoption and maintainance of the staions following a report by the council Head of Environment, Conor Canning.

Mr. Canning informed the committee that “regular monitoring and reporting of any issues will be undertaken by staff and volunteers from both Sustrans [the sustainable transport organisation] and BBHF”.

“A progressive first for Derry~Londonderry and the North West, the repair stations and map dispensers will not only provide a practical amenity for residents and visitors but send out a positive message that the city and region is proactive in promoting cycling,” councillors were informed

The units are being purchased through BBHF’s Healthy Routes Project that is being funded by the National Charity Partnership (NCP).

The units will be made from “robust materials” and manufactured in the North, and will be situated around the Derry City greenway network, at locations yet to be decided.