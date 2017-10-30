Derry Hallowe'en parade and fireworks information

Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed the time for both the Hallowe'en parade and fireworks display due to take place in Derry on Tuesday.

The annual Hallowe'en carnival parade will leave the council car park along the Strand Road at 7p.m.

The famous fireworks display will take place at 8.15pm over the River Foyle along the quay at 8.15pm.

Fireworks in Strabane will take place along the River Mourne from 8pm.

"The sky will be alight with colour over the River Foyle as the City celebrates the Release of the Moon, banishing evil as the Prince of Darkness has been defeated. Our spectacular fireworks display will be followed with live music in the Guildhall Square," said Derry and Strabane Council on their official website.