Derry homes affected by power cut

A number of homes in Derry have been affected by a power cut.

The incident occurred in the Culmore area of the city shortly after 4pm.

Northern Ireland Electricity (N.I.E.) have dispatched a repair team to restore power to the area.

SDLP Councillor, Angela Dobbins, said she has been in contact with N.I.E.

"I contacted N.I.E.," said Colr. Dobbins. "There is a fault on the line and it should be fixed by 7pm."