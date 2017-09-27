Derry homes affected by power cut

A number of homes in Derry have been affected by a power cut.
The incident occurred in the Culmore area of the city shortly after 4pm.
Northern Ireland Electricity (N.I.E.) have dispatched a repair team to restore power to the area.
SDLP Councillor, Angela Dobbins, said she has been in contact with N.I.E.
"I contacted N.I.E.," said Colr. Dobbins. "There is a fault on the line and it should be fixed by 7pm."
