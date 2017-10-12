Derry issued with SEVERE weather warning

The Met Office has issued Derry and the rest of the North with a yellow status severe weather warning.

The warning is for very strong winds and is valid from 8am on Monday October 16 through to 11:55pm.

The weather warning was issued by the Met Office on Thursday afternoon.

It's estimated that wind speeds will reach as high as 70mph and 80mph.

"These strong winds are forecast in association with the northward track of ex-Ophelia across or near to the west of the British Isles. Heavy rain is also possible in association with this system with northwestern UK most prone at this stage."