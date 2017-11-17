Derry Journal Christmas toy appeal 2017 launched

The significant increase in the demand for food banks, tells its own story prior to Christmas and, therefore, at this time of year, the ‘Journal’ is again appealing to the North West public to dig deep and help make a local child’s Christmas extra special.

Now in its 17th year, the ‘Journal’ Toy Appeal, which runs in conjunction with St. Vincent De Paul, the Salvation Army and the Northern Ireland Fire Service, collects presents for needy children of all ages.

Over the past decade, the campaign has helped bring Christmas cheer to thousands of local families and let’s not forget that the person you are buying for could well be your neighbour.

All we ask is that, while you are out shopping, you slip an extra present into your basket. In these times of economic cutbacks, there has never been a more important time to contribute.

‘Derry Journal’ Editor, Arthur Duffy, said: ‘Derry people are famed for their generosity and year on year, our Toy Appeal has provided a lifeline to many families in need over the festive period. With your help, we can try to ensure no child misses out. Put an extra toy in your trolley this year or, alternatively, donate some cash or a cheque to the appeal - all donations will go directly to families in need.”

Donations gratefully accepted to (new toys only), St. Vincent de Paul, Ozanam House, 22 Bridge Street or at the Salvation Army, John Street.

You can also drop presents off at the Northland Road Fire Station or at the Derry Journal Offices, Duncreggan Road.