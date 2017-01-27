Derry lads doing their bit for Carl Frampton in Las Vegas

Boxing fans Jay and Damien McLaughlin will be representing Derry when Carl Frampton takes on Leo Santa Cruz in M.G.M. Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Jay is Damien’s uncle and the pair have travelled together to many of Carl Frampton’s fights before.

Jay, from Woodside Heights and Damien, from the Glen area of Derry, explained why they had made the trip.

“There are a lot of Northern Ireland fans over for the fight,” said Damien. “I am a Republic of Ireland fan and was wearing my Ireland jacket on Friday when I was being interviewed by UTV - we’ve been really well received.

“It’s great to see that we can all get on with one another and have mutual support for Irish boxing legend, Carl Frampton - hopefully he’ll get the win.”