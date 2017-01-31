Derry man has 50p coin that could be worth thousands

A Derry man has come into the possession of a rare 50p coin that could be worth thousands of pounds.

A series of coins celebrating the work of English writer, Beatrix Potter, were introduced into circulation by the Royal Mint in 2016.

The coins feature various characters from books written by Beatrix Potter.

Some of the coins have been sold on eBay for thousands of pounds.

Derry man, Caolán McGinley, was shocked when he discovered he had a 50p coin featuring much loved character Peter Rabbit.

“When I first got the coin, I didn’t think much of it, I was interested to why the Rabbit was on the front but didn’t pay much notice,” explained Caolán.

“I was scrolling through Twitter and came across an amazing and inspiring article about a homeless man who had been handed one of the coins that turned out to be worth so much more.

“I started to research the coin and the design and the significance of the coin and the history of Beatrix Potter and the tale of Peter Rabbit.

“I actually considered giving the coin away to a friend who’s father has the same name,” he added.

It is unclear how many of the coins were released into circulation by the Royal Mint.