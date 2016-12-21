Derry man launches petition after NBC removes Republic of Ireland from map

A Derry man has launched an online campaign to force an American television network to include the entire map of Ireland in its coverage of the English Premier League (EPL).

The entire Republic of Ireland has been removed from a map used by NBC in its coverage of the EPL.

Paul McMenamin is from Derry but is currently living in Boston, USA.

“Ireland is an island of 32 counties,” said Paul. “Creating a map that deletes 26 of those counties from the image is confusing and offensive to Irish people everywhere.”

Mr. McMenamin launched the campaign on online petition website Change.org less than 48 hours ago and already more than 100 people have signed his petition.

“It is ridiculous,” said one person who signed the petition. “You can’t delete a land mass. Remember that no teams from Northern Ireland or Scotland play in the English Premier League either so if you are going to delete the Republic of Ireland you should delete them too.”

