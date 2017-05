A Derry man has won €250,000 in the Irish lotto.

The man, who has asked to remain anonymous, is believed to have bought the winning ticket in Kirkland’s Wee Shop in Moville, Co. Donegal last week.

The man is thought to have traveled to Dublin earlier this week to claim his prize.

This is not the first time someone from Derry has scooped a fortune in a lottery.

Derry man Ryan Magee famously won £6.4 million in the EuroMillions draw in 2008.