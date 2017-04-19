Derry music legend Phil Coulter backs County Derry Fleadh in Limavady

Derry music legend Phil Coulter has publicly spoken of his support for the 2017 County Derry Fleadh, which is being held in Limavady next month for the first time.

Hundreds of musicians are expected to descend on Limavady for a jam-packed schedule of events over four days, from on May 25-28.

County Derry Fleadh, Limavady 2017, posted a statement on their Facebook page from one of Derry’s most famous sons in which he gives his backing to the Fleadh.

Phil Coulter, who has family connections in Limavady, said he’s “delighted” to lend his support to the upcoming Fleadh and “excited to learn that it will take place, for the very first time in Limavady, a town with which I have family connections.”

“I applaud the vision and courage of those behind this endeavour and I am confident it will be a huge success,” said Mr. Coulter.

“I feel that it is totally appropriate that such a prestigious musical festival event should take place in the town where one of our greatest musical compositions, The Derry Air, was first collected. I wish I was involved. The very best of luck.”

Besides penning ‘The Town I Loved So Well’, Coulter’s big break came with Sandy Shaw’s 1967 Eurovision winner ‘Puppet On A String’ and Cliff Richard’s 1968 ‘Congratulations’.