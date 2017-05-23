Derry musician in Manchester speaks of shock across city

A Derry musician living in Manchester has spoken of the utter shock and devastation felt among people across the city following a suicide bomb attack at a concert which has claimed the lives of 22 people.

Patrick McDonagh is a singer-songwriter from the Buncrana Road area who moved to Manchester two years ago after securing a place at the The British and Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM).

Patrick McDonagh.

Speaking to the Journal this morning he said: “The entire city, including myself and my close friends just seem to have been struggling to get our heads around what’s happened.

“It came as a total shock and I can’t even put into words how it feels when something like this happens so close to the place I’ve called home for nearly two years.

“The fact that it happened at a musical concert that so many children attended is just absolutely heartbreaking.

“There is such a sombre atmosphere here this morning.”

File photo dated 28/08/2016 of Ariana Grande as a number of people have died and others are injured after a reported explosion at Manchester Arena during one of her concerts. (PA/PA Wire)

A total of 22 people have been killed and 59 injured following the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena last night.

Police are now trying to establish whether the suicide bomber who carried out the atrocity was acting alone or was part of a terrorist network.

The bomb was detonated in the foyer of Manchester Arena.

Patrick said Manchester Arena attracts major artists from all over the world.

“I was there in March of last year while Adele was on tour and intend to be back later this year to see Emeli Sande.

“It’s such an incredible venue. It houses up to 21,000 people and its the biggest indoor arena in Europe so it’s a venue that tends to attract the biggest global superstars.”