Derry one of North's worst places for parking fines

Derry is one of the worst offenders when it comes to parking fines in Northern Ireland.

A total 1,365 on-street Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) were issued by Traffic Attendants in Derry during the first quarter (January to March) of 2017.

The only places with greater numbers of on-street PCNs than Derry are Belfast (8,331) and Newry (1,919).

The total number of on-street PCNs issued in Northern Ireland for the first quarter of 2017 was 20,502 - 41 per cent of which were issued in Belfast.