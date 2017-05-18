Derry one of North's worst places for parking fines

Derry motorists are amongst the worst offenders when it comes to parking fines issued in the North.

A total 1,365 on-street Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) were issued by Traffic Attendants in Derry during the first quarter (January to March) of 2017.

The only places with greater numbers of on-street PCNs than Derry are Belfast (8,331) and Newry (1,919).

The total number of on-street PCNs issued in Northern Ireland for the first quarter of 2017 was 20,502 - 41 per cent of which were issued in Belfast.