Derry pastor: Time to terrorise the terrorists

A Derry pastor has called on the British Government and governments everywhere to start ‘terrorising the terrorists’ in the wake of the Manchester Arena suicide-bombing last week.

Rev. Jonathan Campbell, in a sermon delivered at Newbuildings Independent Methodist Church, just days after 22-years-old Mancunian, Salman Abedi, blew himself up killing 22 young people who had been attending an Ariane Grande concert, said it was time for States to go after the doers of evil.

Rev. Campbell suggested that this should apply to the IRA as well as to Jihadi terrorists and that there was a biblical responsbility for States to do so.

“The way we are at the present time after a terrorist attack, what do we do? What does our nation do?

“Well, people stand up and read poems; people write hashtags on Twitter; people hold candlelit vigils. Do you think Islamic terrorists would be shaking in their boots at such things. I don’t think so.

“Actually, I think they are laughing at us. The government has to fight back,” he insisted.

The Newbuildings-based pastor said governments everywhere needed to be guided by Christian scripture and follow the biblical imperative contained in Romans 13, which reads: “For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.”

“So the powers that be are to execute revenge upon Islamic bombers and any other terrorist, IRA, UVF, whoever you care to mention, FARC guerillas, whatever terrorists, the government is there to judge them and to punish them, and to, as the saying goes, put the fear of God into them,” he said.

“God’s word says the powers that be are to terrorise the terrorists. Did you get that? Terrorise the terrorists. But it ain’t happening.

“There’s something radically wrong. Wouldn’t that make you get on your knees and just fall on your face before the Lord and pray about the election that’s coming up.

“And just pray that somehow the Lord would just turn the tables on all the politically correct, liberal, God-hating politicians that seem to always be elected to Westminster but then some people just shrug the shoulders and say, not too bothered, just carry on.”