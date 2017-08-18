Derry pipe bomb probe: Men released unconditionally

Two men arrested in connection with a pipe bomb attack in Derry back in January have been released unconditionally.

The men, aged 29 and 22, were arrested in the Shantallow and Claudy areas of the city on Thursday by detectives from Serious Crime Branch.

The men were taken to Antrim Serious Crime Suite for questioning before being released several hours later.

The arrests were made in connection with a pipe bomb attack at Earhart Park area of the city on Saturday, January 29.

Police confirmed at the time that the device, which sparked the evacuation of residents from the housing estate, was a viable pipe bomb.