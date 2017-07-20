Derry politician calls out Stephen Nolan over BBC salary

A politician from Derry has publicly criticised Stephen Nolan for the amount of money he is paid by the BBC.

Sinn Fein MEP, Martina Anderson, Tweeted: "there are mothers & fathers working overnight to buy food & pay TV licence so you get paid + your companies on top of £450,000."

The BBC revealed the salaries of its 96 highest paid presenters and journalists on Wednesday.

Nolan, who was on the list, is paid between £400,000 and £499,000.

The revelation has polarised opinion.