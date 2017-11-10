Derry PSNI issue warning over scams

Police in Derry are calling on the public to be alert to scams following an increase in reports in recent days.

PSNI Sergeant Brown said: “Scammers are inventive and can be very convincing. Their singular aim is to gain access to your money and they will employ just about any tactic to do so, from claiming to represent businesses and government agencies or fundraising for charity. Always be wary of any individual that calls you out of the blue and be especially suspicious of anyone who asks for money, banking or credit card information.

“It is highly unusual for any legitimate company or organisation to demand money over the phone. If you are at all suspicious about a call that you receive, hang up and phone the organisation that the person is purporting to represent to check their authenticity. Ideally, make the call from another telephone so you can be sure the original caller has not remained on the line.

“Scammers will target people they perceive to be more vulnerable. Take a few minutes today to speak to a grandparent, neighbour, or family friend about how they can avoid being the victim of a scam. Let them know it’s not rude to hang up if they feel something is wrong and that no one should pressurise them into handing over bank details or personal information.”

Anyone concerned by unsolicited calls, emails or letters is asked to report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101. For details of current scams go to the Scamwise NI site at www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/scamwiseni

Crime prevention advice is also available from the local Crime Prevention Officer on 101.