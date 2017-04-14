Derry reacts to racist and homophobic abuse of Bogside woman

The people of Derry have rallied behind a woman who is a victim of racial and sexual abuse in her hometown.

Bogside woman, Susannah Toland, describes herself as “black, Irish, lesbian and Derry to the bone”.

Susannah Toland pictured in her home in Joseph Place, Bogside. DER1517GS070

Ms. Toland decided to speak out after she was recently subjected to abuse because of her skin colour and sexuality.

“I’ve had a bellyful, an absolute bellyful. I’ve lived in Donegal twice in the last few years and I’d live there tomorrow only for the fact that my mum doesn’t keep well.”

The story was posted on the Derry Journal Facebook page on Friday afternoon and the reaction Ms. Toland’s story received was phenomenal.

“You couldn’t meet a more lovely thoughtful person than this woman,” said one reader.

“People can very cruel, they obviously don’t know her. You [Ms. Toland] are so brave staying for you mum where others would run,” added the reader.

Another reader reacted angrily to the news and describes the actions of those who abused Ms. Toland as “disgusting”.

“You are the most loving caring person and would do anything for anyone.

“Don’t let them beat you well done for speaking out super proud of you,” commented on of Ms. Toland’s friends.