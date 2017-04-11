Derry recycling centre to shut Easter Sunday and Monday

Refuse collections will continue as normal over the next week as Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed their opening arrangements for the Easter holiday period.

The Council offices in Strand Road in Derry will close from Friday April 14 while the Derry Road office in Strabane will be closed from Saturday April 15 with both offices reopening on Wednesday April 19.

Strabane’s recycling centres will be closed on Easter Sunday with recycling facilities in Derry closing on Sunday and Monday.

Speaking this week, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Hilary McClintock, wished local people a safe and enjoyable holiday and encouraged them to familiarise themselves with the full opening hours listing on Council’s website.

“I would like to take the opportunity to wish all our citizens a very Happy Easter,” she said.

“Easter is a time when many local people who live away from the Council area come home to spend time with their family and friends and I hope as many of you as possible get the opportunity to enjoy a few days break with your loved ones over the long weekend.

“To accommodate the holidays, Council services such as recycling centres, leisure centres and museums will have restricted opening hours over the next few days and anyone looking for further details can find them online.”

The full opening hours listing for Council services is available at www.derrystrabane.com/openinghours