Derry’s Bridge B&B receives ‘Hidden Gem’ gong at awards

A Derry B&B has been awarded one of Europe’s top hospitality awards.

Bridge B&B, which is located at Dacre Terrace at the cityside end of Craigavon Bridge, was named ‘Hidden Gem’ at the 2017 Eviivo Awards - a European wide event open to more than 12,000 properties across the continent.

The judges were independent hospitality experts including internationally renowned journalists, TV personalities and Michelin starred chefs.

Bridge B&B was shortlisted for several categories including Outstanding Host, Star Among Stars and Hidden Gem which, of course, it won.

Located across period townhouses with views across Derry and the River Foyle, Bridge B&B is owned and run by husband and wife team Ursula and Sean Walsh and their family, who have 20+ years’ experience in local and international hospitality.

With a theme of “affordable luxury”, a recent renovation allowed Bridge B&B to create a selection of rooms catering for individuals, couples or large family groups. It is able to accommodate around 40 guests in total.

It opened its doors in October 2016 and is spread across two period townhouses that date from around 1820.

Ursula describes her job as “perfect”.

The family venture benefits from input from the Walshes’ three adult children, Liam, Kevin and Lena (Bryson). On occasion, the grandchildren, Sean and Ryan, have been known to help with breakfast service and play with other children who visit the property.

The judges praised the couple’s accumulated wealth of local knowledge, contacts and experiences which, they say, they share with visitors to the city.

Since opening, the Bridge B&B has hosted more than 1,000 guests.

