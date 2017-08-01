Derry’s ‘Foyle Pride’ returning bigger and brighter this month

Derry’s annual Foyle Pride Parade will be returning for eight days of events leading up to the finale parade on Saturday, August 26.

Mayor Maoliosa McHugh recently joined members of the committee for the launch of the finalised programme for the festival.

The first day of the festival will see Northern Ireland’s only LGBT ‘Comic Fest’ taking place at the Foyle Arena from 12 noon to 4.00 p.m. on Saturday August 19, entry £5.

The official Pride Launch & Awards will take place later the same day from 7pm at the Guildhall in the Whittaker Suite, with the Mayor and special guests in attendance.

The ‘Launch After Party’ will take place in the Nerve Centre from 9pm, admission £5. The afterparty is sponsored by the Unison Community Branch.

On Sunday, August 20, the Void Gallery’s Process Room will host the launch and preview of a new Kippie mobile game, which will be available soon on iTunes and Google Play and has been designed, produced and made entirely by young people in Derry.

Other highlights of the festival include the Pride & Visibility Unison art exhibition at Altnagelvin Hospital and another exhibition at the Playhouse by Dutch artists Lory Stuurman and Caro de Fejter showing portraits of young LGBT people from Derry.

Performance artist David Hoyle will present a cabaret spectacular during the festival, while the Bennigans Film Society will present the short film “The Wall” after a screening of “Queen of Ireland” at Bennigan’s Bar, John Street, on Wednesday, August 23 at 9pm, followed by a quiz in Bennigan’s Bar.

‘Football versus Homophobia’ returns to Bishop’s Field, in Creggan, on Friday August 25 at 2pm.

The annual Foyle Pride Parade will move off from the Railway Station on Duke Street at 2pm on Saturday, August 26, at 2pm and travel to the city centre.

There will be live music and entertainment in Guildhall Square and a family fun day at the Peace Garden.

The after party will take place at Sandinos Bar from 3pm. Admission free.

Mayor McHugh said: “As Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council it gives me great pleasure to pledge my support for the annual Foyle Pride Parade and Festival and to acknowledge the work that has gone into organising this fantastic event that showcases all this is good about our city in terms of promoting diversity, equality and love.

“I am very supportive of the work carried out by the Foyle Pride team to empower and celebrate the LGBT community across the council area.”

He added: “This festival is a fantastic way of raising awareness of issues affecting people who identify as LGBT and celebrating the wonderful diversity of our local community.

“This year’s festival organisers have once again put together a fantastic line-up of events that celebrate our diverse culture with a range of political, artistic and cultural events. “This festival is a very important part of our annual events calendar with something for every members of the family to enjoy.”