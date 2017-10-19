Derry’s free Hallowe’en events 2017

With Hallowe’en lurking just around the corner and Derry being the world’s number one destination for the festival, here’s a list of the FREE events happening across the city during the festival, which kicks off on Friday October 26 and runs through until Hallowe’en night, Tuesday, October 31.

**The Park After Dark- Bat Safari, Creggan Country Park, Fri Oct 27 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Booking essential telephone 028 71363133.

**Awakening the Walls, City Walls, Sat Oct 28 - Mon Oct 30, 6pm to 8.30pm. A supernatural illuminated animation trail around the mile-long City Walls.

**ComicCity, Nerve Centre, Sat Oct 28 (all day) Festivities including live sketching, workshops, talks quizzes for all the family.

**Museum of the Moon, Guildhall Main Hall, Sat Oct 28 10am to 1pm, 4.30pm to 7pm; Sun 29 to Tues 31, 10am to 12pm; 4.30pm to 7pm daily. Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon, a touring work featuring detailed NASA imagery of the moon’s surface and atmospheric soundtrack by BAFTA winning composer Dan Jones.

*Haunted Harvest Market, Guildhall Square & Waterloo Place Sat Oct 28 - Tues 31, 12pm to 9pm daily. With seated areas, live music stages, street entertainment, street food and artisan produce.

Sparks! are returning for this year's Hallowe'en Celebrations. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

**S-booky Festival, Foyleside Shopping Centre Sat Oct 28- Tues 31. Hallowe’en book themed festival with Foyleside to be transformed and filled with treats and horrors to suit all ages, with dance, Mini Sleuth Treasure Hunt, face painting, henna tattoos and more.

**Spark! Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place, Sat Oct 28 to Mon 30 at 5pm, 6.30pm and 8pm. Tues Oct 31 at 5pm. Street theatre show featuring high impact drumming, choreography and colourful lighting design.

**The Haunted Pencil Exhibition, Garden of Reflection Gallery, Bishop Street Within, Sat Oct 28 to Tues 31. A haunting exhibition of drawings by local artist Shaun McIntyre, from Frankenstein to Freddy Kreuger.

**Gothic Organ performances: Guildhall, Mon October 30 7.30pm, 8pm, 8.30pm.

One of the fire dancers performs during the Awakening of The Walls in Derry back in 2016 as the City celebrates the 30th year of the annual Halloween festival. The event is returning this year. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 28.10.16

**Jack O’Lantern Fest, Waterloo Place, Tues Oct 31, 2pm to 6pm. Ghostly tales of Jack O’Lantern, kids workshops, pumpkin carving demos and competitions.

**Creatures Riverwatch Aquarium & Visitor Centre 10am to 4pm- Hallowe’en fun with arts and crafts workshops, spooky trails, frenzied feeding time, What Lurks Beneath, Touch Tanks and more.

**Hallowe’ans Interactive Family Day, Nerve Centre, Tues Oct 31 1pm to 4pm. Hallowe’en-themed day with activities including green screen, animation, VR station, FabLab, robotics, Minecraft and much more.

**Releasing The Moon Hallowe’en Street Carnival Parade, Tues Oct 31, 7pm. Departs Queen’s Quay. This year’s parade will see light battling dark as the veil between this world and the Otherworld draws closer. As the spirits of the ancients release the Samhain Moon, guests from distant stars with spirits from near and far join in the revelry as the City of Bones puts on a show like no other.

*Fireworks Finale, Banks of the Foyle, Tues Oct 31, 8.15pm. Sky to ignite in colour as the city celebrates the Release of the Moon, and the defeat of the Prince of Darkness.

There are plenty of other events taking place during the festival as well. For a full range of events see: www.derrystrabane.com/halloween