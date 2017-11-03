Derry Service to mark Protestant Reformation

Leaders of some other Christian churches in the North West will join the Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt. Rev Ken Good next week for a Service commemorating the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

The Service will take place in St. Columb’s Cathedral in Derry at 8pm on Tuesday, November 7.

On October 31, 1517, the German theologian and monk, Dr Martin Luther, nailed an historic document – his famous ‘95 Theses’ – to the door of the Chapel at the University of Wittenberg, setting in train a chain of events that would lead to schism in the church and a bitter split between Lutherans and Roman Catholics.

Next week’s Reformation Thanksgiving Service has been arranged under the auspices of the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe’s Board of Mission and ‘Unity’ and will be the main diocesan event commemorating Luther’s actions.

The Board’s chairman, Rev Paul Hoey, says: “St. Columb’s Cathedral, where our Service is taking place, was the first post-Reformation Cathedral built in the British Isles, so it is very fitting that we shall be gathering there to give thanks for what Dr. Martin Luther began.

“The Reformation has been of enormous historical and political significance, as well as religious,” Rev Hoey says. “It has had – and continues to have – a huge impact on all of the Christian churches.

“It is significant that Pope Francis is among those who have taken part in services commemorating the event.”