Derry shortlisted for Best Place in the north of Ireland

Local people can now vote online to help get Derry recognised as the number one place in the north.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, has welcomed the news that the city has been nominated by the public as one of the ten ‘Best Places’ in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s Best Places is a competition run by the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) NI.

It is celebrating some of the most attractive and inspiring places, and the role planners have played in helping to protect or shape them for communities across Northern Ireland.

Councillor McHugh said: “I am delighted that Derry has been nominated as one of the ten best places in the North.

“The Walled City, Guildhall, Peace Bridge and Ebrington are a key plank of our heritage and tourism portfolio.

“In particular, the Peace Bridge is now widely regarded as one of the most significant and symbolic landmarks on the island of Ireland – stretching across the river and connecting the heart, people and history of Derry with a rejuvenated Ebrington Square.”

Derry is up against Armagh, Antrim, the Cathedral Quarter in Belfast, Giant’s Causeway, Rathlin Island, Newcastle and the Mournes, Lough Erne, Connswater Community Greenway in Belfast, Merville Garden Village in the competition.

Director of Environment and Regeneration at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Karen Phillips, added: “It is great that Derry has made it through to the finals of this prestigious planning competition.

“The inclusion of Derry in ‘Best Places’ recognises and celebrates our beautiful and ground-breaking landmarks – which have helped change our own local concept of our city centre and how to grow it.

“I have no doubts that our local planners will continue to play a pivotal role in protecting our key heritage assets and appeal for the enjoyment of citizens and visitors and the enlightenment of future generations.”

To vote click on the following link www.rtpi.org.uk/the-rtpi-near-you/rtpi-northern-ireland/northern-ireland-best-places/vote-for-the-best-place-in-northern-ireland/