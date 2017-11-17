Derry street cleaners achieve first ever ‘perfect’ score in Britain in Bloom 2017 for ‘outstandingly clean’ city

Derry’s street cleaners have achieved an incredible result in this year’s Britain in Bloom awards by sweeping the city ‘outstandingly clean’ and earning the first ever ‘perfect’ score in the competition’s history.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Head of Environment Conor Canning heaped praise on the council’s cleansing staff after they helped the city gain a Gold Award in this year’s civic beauty contest.

Reporting to the council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee, Mr. Canning noted: “In order to achieve success participating organisations have to score well across all of the factors listed.

“In consideration of this I enclose comments from the judging panel following their visit with regard to the Britain in Bloom competition. Of particular note is the comment relating to street cleansing in so far as the judges awarded the ‘perfect’ score noting how ‘outstandingly clean’ the city was.”

Mr. Canning advised the city has also been recognised in the Ulster in Bloom and the Best Kept Awards this year.

Committee Chair, Angela Dobbins, remarked: “I wasn’t surprised that we got the Gold Award but I know we were the talk of all of the other participants and the council was getting pats on the back from everyone for what it had done.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly expressed some scepticism, however, stating: “You’ll forgive me for not applauding a ‘Britain in Bloom’ award but it’s obvious that the judges didn’t visit some of the streets and Mews Lanes in Creggan which are often covered in rubbish and dog dirt.”