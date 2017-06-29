Derry summer security warning

Local people have been urged to help keep their home and its contents secure from would be thieves and burglars in a new campaign launched locally.

The new ‘Close It, Lock It, Check It’ summer safety campaign has been launched by Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

Chairperson Gus Hastings said that while the numbers of domestic burglaries are falling, people should remain on the alert, especially at this time of year.

“We are fully supportive of any initiatives that raise public awareness of the need to keep homes and vehicles safe,” he said. “The PCSP, PSNI and our communities have been highly successful in reducing the level of domestic burglary across the Council area. Indeed, last year alone (2016/17) domestic burglary reduced by almost a third when compared to the previous year. This statistic means that there were 133 fewer household burglaries across our Council area and we are determined to continue this positive trend.

“I would encourage residents to secure their homes, property and vehicles by closing and locking all doors, windows, gates and vehicles even if they are just nipping out for a few minutes.

“From experience we know that the majority of home break-ins and vehicle thefts are opportunistic with criminals taking advantage of unlocked doors and windows. It is frustrating that many of these crimes are easily preventable.”

He added: “The PCSP will continue to support the PSNI and our community partners in tackling this issue through ongoing support for Neighbourhood Watch Schemes, provision of dedicated patrolling by Community Safety Wardens and the provision of support and advice on securing property.”