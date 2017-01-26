Derry teachers to stage strike and rally on Tuesday

Teachers in Derry and Strabane will proceed with planned strike action on Tuesday with the NASUWT, the largest teachers’ union in the North, also planning a rally at St. Columb’s Hall to demand pay increases equivalent to those awarded to colleagues in Britain.

It’s the latest stoppage in an ongoing campaign of industrial action by members of both the NASUWT and INTO teaching unions.

Last week pickets were mounted by members of INTO across the city with some schools forced to close their doors to younger pupils on the morning of Wednesday, January 18.

On Tuesday, members of the NASUWT will take part in strike action in Derry City and Strabane, Mid Ulster and Fermanagh and Omagh.

The action is the second stage of a rolling programme of strike action across the North, which began on November 30, with a day of strike action by teachers in Belfast and Newtownabbey, the union said.

The NASUWT will also be holding a strike rally at St. Columb’s Hall from 11am on Tuesday.

The Education Authority said school employers and the Department of Education met with the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council, which includes the NASUWT and INTO, on Tuesday, in what it described as a constructive meeting.

Another meeting is scheduled to take place the day after NASUWT members go on strike in Derry and across the west next week.

In a statement the EA said: “Management Side (representing the employers of teachers and the Department of Education) and the teaching unions held a further constructive meeting to discuss the issue of ongoing industrial action.

“The sides exchanged position papers and have agreed to work together to produce an agreed agenda to provide the basis for intensive negotiations.

“A meeting to establish the agreed agenda is scheduled to take place on February 1, 2017 with further talks to follow.”